Sudeep unveils first look motion poster of  Huli Nayaka

By Express News Service

The title of DJ Chakravarthy’s next, titled Huli Nayaka, was unveiled by Upendra. Now, the motion poster of Huli Nayaka, which is Chakravarthy’s return to direction after seven years, was released by Sudeep at a grand event. Expressing his appreciation for the director’s vision, Sudeep wished Team Huli Nayaka the best of luck for their film.

Apart from Sudeep, the launch event had actors Dhananjay, Prem, Anup Bhandari, Vasistha Simha, Pooja Gandhi, and Sanjana Galrani gracing it. They came together to honour the family members of Sindhoor Lakshmana Nayaka, a freedom fighter.

Actor-director Cheran, during his Bengaluru visit to meet Sudeep, shared his appreciation for the Huli Nayaka motion poster and paid tribute to the Sindhoor Lakshmana Nayaka Family.

Huli Nayaka, produced by Manjunath D’s Mayura Motion Pictures, stars Milind Gautham in the lead role. Milind, who is making his debut with Unlock Raghava, is currently in post-production for his first film and is gearing up to start shooting for Huli Nayaka simultaneously.

