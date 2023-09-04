Yogi gears up for a transformation for Sidlingu 2  

By Express News Service

Reports of a sequel to the 2012 hit film, Sidlingu, have been in the news for quite some time now. Director Vijaya Prasad, currently in the final phase of scripting, provides an update on this project.

“As of today, I have the actor Yogesh a.k.a Yogi, who portrayed the protagonist in Sidlingu, embarking on an even more profound journey in Sidlingu 2. I’m currently fine-tuning the script and have plans to commence shooting either in October or, at the latest, by November,” says Vijaya Prasad, who has laid down some conditions for the lead actor to enhance the character.

Yogi, who is currently busy shooting for Shoonya’s Rosy is also diligently preparing for his role in Sidlingu 2. “With Sidlingu moving forward, I want Yogi to put on an additional 10 to 12 kilos while growing his hair and beard. This transformation will require approximately 2 to 3 months of dedication before we can start shooting,” he says.

The original Sidlingu revolved around a passionate car enthusiast who forms meaningful connections with a girl and a lecturer, all because of his automotive dreams. The story unfolds as he relocates to Srirangapatna, where he crosses paths with the teacher Mangala, only to be separated tragically due to his desire to marry her. The film featured Ramya, who underwent a remarkable character transformation, and KS Sridhar, who played Asadullah Baig.

When asked about the casting process for the sequel, Vijaya Prasad reveals that Suman Ranganath will also return for this instalment. As for Mangala, who meets an untimely fate in Sidlingu, might appear in the sequel through flashbacks. However, Vijaya Prasad insists that the decision will be finalised once the script is complete. “The rest of the cast is currently in the finalisation stage, and I am looking at bringing together, an exciting ensemble for Sidlingu 2,” he says.

Sidlingu 2 will have Vijaya Prasad’s long-time acquaintance, Anoop Seelin scoring the music. Apart from Rosy, Yogi has completed shooting for director Abhijit Mahesh’s Bachelor Party. The film, backed by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios banner, also stars Diganth Manchale and Achyuth Kumar.

