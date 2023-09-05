Home Entertainment Kannada

Giorgia Andriani makes South Indian debut in Dhruva Sarja’s Martin

The actor known for her role in Non-Stop Dhamaal, now marks her debut in South Indian films with a special number, which was shot at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad.

Model-actor Giorgia Andriani (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja’s Martin, directed by AP Arjun, is nearing its final phase of shooting. Recently, the team filmed a glamorous song featuring model, actor, and dancer Giorgia Andriani.

The song, choreographed by Imran Sardhariya, showcases lead actor Dhruva Sarja alongside Giorgia. Joining them were around 350 foreign dancers and the song was captured with high-tech equipment, amounting to a budget of Rs 3.5 crores.

Following this, the makers are gearing up to shoot a couple more songs and are left with 2 to 3 days of patchwork. The team plans to wrap up the entire film before October 7. Martin, produced by Uday K Mehta’s Vasavi Enterprises, has a script penned by Dhruva Sarja’s uncle and noted actor Arjun Sarja. The film is expected to have high-octane action sequences choreographed by stunt masters Ravi Varma and Ram-Lakshman.

The film also stars Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, and Nikitin Dheer. The music for Martin is composed by Mani Sharma, with Ravi Basrur handling the cinematography. With Martin inching closer to completing its major schedule, the makers plan to announce the release date soon.

