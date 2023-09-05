'I was happy to get inputs from director Om Prakash for Crazy Keerthi': Balaji Madhav Shetty

By Express News Service

Abhilash, known for his role in Krishna’s Love Mocktail, is debuting as a lead in the upcoming film Crazy Keerthi, alongside Om Prakash Rao in a pivotal role.

Directed and produced by Balaji Madhav Shetty, the film has wrapped up production, and its recently unveiled trailer received a positive response.

“This is a story centred on the lives of college students, with a romantic narrative complemented by catchy songs that enhance the overall experience. What adds to the excitement of this film is the presence of seasoned director Om Prakash Rao, who not only played a special role but also provided invaluable insights to enhance the film’s quality,” shared Balaji.

Om Prakash Rao, discussing his involvement in the project, remarked, “The directors gave me the opportunity to contribute to this film apart from playing a role. I have been involved with this project since its inception, I had the privilege to provide creative inputs behind the scenes.”

Abhilash expressed his admiration for the film, stating, “There are plenty of plot twists here. This isn’t limited to just students; it’s a film that can be enjoyed by everyone. There’s ample entertainment in the store. To discover what the crazy girl is up to, you must watch the film.”

