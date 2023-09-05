‘Right now, my focus is solely on the Kantara prequel’: Rishab Shetty

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rishab Shetty, currently immersed in preparations for the Kantara prequel, produced by Hombale Films, is creating a buzz on social media for his possible collaboration with renowned Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Our sources indicate that the Lagaan, Swadesh, and Jodhaa Akbar director was highly impressed by Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, the 2022 blockbuster, that was initially released in Kannada. The film later gained pan-India appeal and received accolades from all sectors of the audience.

Ashutosh, whose last directed Panipat, has expressed his keen interest in teaming up with Rishab Shetty, and after several discussions, they’ve settled on a subject for a grand multilingual project, which is currently in progress.

This marks a significant milestone in Rishab Shetty’s career. However, when we asked Rishab, about this much-hyped collaboration, Rishab Shetty chose not to comment, stating, “Right now, my focus is solely on Kantara prequel, which is in the preparation stages. I will discuss my next project only after fulfilling my commitments to my current one.”

Rishab, who established himself as a director, started his acting career with Bell Bottom and followed with Hero. However, with Kantara, he gained recognition for his acting prowess. While we await an official announcement from the director and actor’s end, it’s intriguing to wonder about the kind of script Ashutosh has for Rishab Shetty. In the lineup, apart from the Kantara prequel, he plans to direct, Kirik Party 2 and star in Bell Bottom 2.

