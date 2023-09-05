Team Baanadariyalli makes use of Salaar's postponement

By Express News Service

Prashanth Neel-Prabhas’s film, Salaar, produced by Hombale Films, was supposed to be released on September 28, and it is reportedly postponed to a later date. An official announcement from the production end is expected soon.

Meanwhile, Baanadariyalli, the romantic adventure directed by Preetham Gubbi and featuring Ganesh, which had announced multiple release dates but was rescheduled due to various circumstances, will now use Salaar’s supposed release window. It may be noted that the film was announced to release on September 15 a few days ago, but has decided to hit the theatres on September 28.

Preetham, who wrote Mungaru Male, reunites with Ganesh after working together on Maleyali Jotheyali, Dil Rangeela, and 99. In his previous interaction, the director had described the film as ‘not a love story but a story about love.’

This film, backed by Sree Vare Talkies, features Ganesh as a cricketer, while Rukmini Vasanth, a current favourite among the Kannada audience after Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, takes on the role of a surfer and Reeshma Nanaiah plays a wildlife photographer in Baanadariyalli.

With the story of Baanadariyalli penned by DOP Preetha Jayaram and the screenplay written by Preetham himself, the film was shot by Abhilash Kalathi. The film has music by Arjun Janya and editing by Deepu S Kumar. The makers will unveil the trailer today and then kickstart further promotions.

