Balancing the music in a dialogue-heavy film like 'Tatsama Tatbhava' was a challenge: Vasuki Vaibhav

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Acclaimed singer and Bigg Boss contestant Vasuki Vaibhav made his debut as a music director with Rama Rama Re. He continues to showcase his versatility by predominantly selecting content-based subjects. He recently ventured into the realm of commercial entertainment with Badava Rascal.

“I choose the best opportunities that come my way. Initially, I was predominantly approached for content-driven projects. But with Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, I encountered a different approach. Scoring music for Mundina Nildana immersed me in more romantic themes. Then, Badava Rascal marked my first foray into commercial entertainers. Similarly, I now have yet-to-be-released films such as Tagaru Palya, and other films like Anna from Mexico, and Jimmy, each offering something unique,” says Vasuki.

Discussing about his upcoming film, Tatsama Tatbhava, slated to release on September 15, both in Kannada and Malayalam, Vasuki says that he is excited to collaborate with a familiar team, which gave him a distinctly different experience this time around.

“Given its investigative thriller premise, and with minimal songs—only one promotional track and one for the credits—my entire focus was dedicated to crafting the background score. Balancing the score within the context of the dialogue-heavy nature of the film posed a challenge. Nevertheless, I found immense enjoyment in conveying the narrative through my music.”

Vasuki further reflects on the debutant director, Vishal Atreya, and Pannaga Bharana, who embarks on his debut as a producer. “Vishal is very meticulous. Despite transitioning from director to producer for this project, Pannaga never intruded upon creative decisions.”

When asked about the challenges while scoring for an interrogation-based subject, Vasuki says, “It offers an abundance of opportunities to construct a musical world, and it is a must to travel alongside the characters, and to intensify the emotional depth. It’s all about enriching the viewer’s experience through the score.”

Tatsama Tatbhava stars Meghana Raj as the lead, with Prajwal Devaraj in a pivotal role. Vasuki reiterates that a film’s success ultimately hinges on the essence of the characters, and that is definitely on point in this film.

Meanwhile, Vasuki, who has a promising lineup of projects, is eagerly anticipating the release of Tagaru Palya, which is set to hit theatres in a couple of months. He states, “ ‘Tagaru Palya’ is a splendid fusion of drama and commercial elements—a seamless blend of comedy and emotions.”

