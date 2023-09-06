Shreyas Manju, Brinda Acharya team up for 'Ondsala Meet Madana'

Namrata Joshi By

Express News Service

Shreyas Manju is headlining veteran director S Narayan’s next, which went into production in Chickamagaluru after a simple muhurath ceremony. Titled Ondsala Meet Madana, the film marks the Paddehuli actor’s first collaboration with the veteran director. The director previously mentioned that his film would feature impactful content set in a contemporary backdrop, resonating with both parents and children.

Since the film is a travel-based love story, the makers plan to shoot in places like Chickmagalur, Sakaleshpur, Virajpete, Kannur, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Belagavi, and Goa, among others. With Shreyas Manju in the lead role, the makers have cast Brinda Acharya as the female lead. Brinda, known for her role in director Shashank’s Kousalya Surpraja Rama starring Krishna, will now share screen space with Shreyas Manju for the first time.

Ondsala Meet Madana is produced by Thayagaraj under the Esha Productions banner, with Manju and Ramesh Yadav co-producing the film. Director Narayana has written the screenplay and dialogues, and the music will be composed by Jassie Gift. Kumar Gowda is handling cinematography, and Shivaprasad Yadav is in charge of editing.

The supporting cast includes Tara Anuradha, Sharath Lohitashwa, Sadhu Kokila, Pramod Shetty, Kalyani, Rangayana Raghu, Pavagada Manju, Jayaram, Sujay Shastry, Giri, and others. Additionally, Shreyas, who is eagerly awaiting the release of Vishnu Priya, also has Dildaar in the pipeline. Dildaar marks the directorial debut of Madhu Gowda Gangur and also stars Priyanka Kumar.

