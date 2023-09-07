'Bhavapoorna' will have a haunting and emotionally charged narrative: Chethan Mundadi

By Express News Service

With his very first film, Madipu (Tulu), director Chethan Mundadi bagged both National and State awards. He also directed the acclaimed Varnapatala starring Suhasini and Jyothi Rai, and is now getting ready for his third cinematic venture. Titled Bhavapoorna, the film features Ramesh Pandit in the lead role and is produced by Prashant Anjanappa. The shooting has been wrapped up, and the makers are planning for an October release.

Recently, they unveiled the film's trailer, which garnered a positive response from industry celebrities like Ramesh Aravind and Pooja Gandhi. According to the director, Bhavapoorna will be a haunting and emotionally charged narrative.

"The film traces the journey of a naive man who has crossed the middle age threshold and wants to leave a desperate attempt to leave a mark even beyond death. Each step is marked by the traces of determination, the encounters of challenges, the ups and downs, and the moments of joy and sorrow. This is the essence of Bhavapoorna," says the director.

The movie boasts of an ensemble cast, including Shailasree Dharmendra Aras and Atharva Prakash, with cinematography by Prasanna, background music by Akshay, and songs by composer Keerthiraj D.

