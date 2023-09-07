Home Entertainment Kannada

'Bhavapoorna' will have a haunting and emotionally charged narrative: Chethan Mundadi

Titled Bhavapoorna, the film features Ramesh Pandit in the lead role and is produced by Prashant Anjanappa.

Published: 07th September 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

With his very first film, Madipu (Tulu), director Chethan Mundadi bagged both National and State awards. He also directed the acclaimed Varnapatala starring Suhasini and Jyothi Rai, and is now getting ready for his third cinematic venture. Titled Bhavapoorna, the film features Ramesh Pandit in the lead role and is produced by Prashant Anjanappa. The shooting has been wrapped up, and the makers are planning for an October release.

Recently, they unveiled the film's trailer, which garnered a positive response from industry celebrities like Ramesh Aravind and Pooja Gandhi. According to the director, Bhavapoorna will be a haunting and emotionally charged narrative.

"The film traces the journey of a naive man who has crossed the middle age threshold and wants to leave a desperate attempt to leave a mark even beyond death. Each step is marked by the traces of determination, the encounters of challenges, the ups and downs, and the moments of joy and sorrow. This is the essence of Bhavapoorna," says the director.

The movie boasts of an ensemble cast, including Shailasree Dharmendra Aras and Atharva Prakash, with cinematography by Prasanna, background music by Akshay, and songs by composer Keerthiraj D. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chethan Mundadi Bhavapoorna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp