'Kaddha Chitra' will undoubtedly spark conversations about plagiarism: Suhas Krishna

By Express News Service

Any newcomer venturing into the film industry comes with the hopes of leaving a lasting impression. The latest newcomer on the block, Suhas Krishna has chosen an interesting theme to make his debut. Titled Kaddha Chitra, the film delves into the seldom-explored topic of plagiarism.

The film, which is scheduled for a September 8 release, stars Vijay Raghavendra in a distinctive role as a celebrated novelist. The storyline revolves around the writer’s comeback novel, which centres on a girl ensnared by the heinous acts of three men.

Explaining the plot, director Suhas says, “It’s a fictional tale infused with contemporary relevance, shedding light on the necessary but often neglected issue of plagiarism, intertwined with elements of family emotion and culminating as a gripping crime thriller.”

Kaddha Chitra, produced by Shanvi Talkies and Dwarka Productions, also features Namratha Surendranath as the female lead, supported by Sujith Suprabha, Vinay Kumar, Stephen J. Ragu Shivaomogga, Balaji Manohar, and other actors in important roles. The film has Krishna Raj as the music composer and cinematography is handled by Crazymindz.

Suhas, whose journey began as a theatre artist, always wanted to be a director. After honing his skills under the mentorship of directors Ravi Srvatsa and Saikrishna, and working in short films, Suhas embarks on his journey as a feature film director with Kaddha Chitra.

“Plagiarism is usually an unconventional subject, and I believe it is an issue that permeates our society today, and Kaddha Chitra will undoubtedly spark conversations about plagiarism,” he asserts.

