‘The essence of acting is to present a unique version of self and shine in it’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Indrajith’s forthcoming project, titled Gauri, draws inspiration from Indrajith’s sister’s name. Though the director has hinted that the film is based on a true incident, he remains tight-lipped about the storyline.

Gauri serves as a launchpad for his son Samarjit and Sanya Iyer, who play the lead roles. Joining this youthful ensemble is another young talent, Sweezal Furtado. Having graced runways and garnered international acclaim as Miss Teen Universe, Sweezal, the 19-year-old sensation from Barkur in Upudi, is all geared up for her tinsel town journey with Gauri.

A still from the film

Sweezal’s name, derived from Irish origins, means sweet. Her foray into the film world commenced when she captured the attention of director Indrajith at a family gathering. The makers have begun shooting, and Sweezal, who is currently on the set of Gauri alongside Samarjit and Sania Iyer, spoke to CE, sharing her thoughts on stepping into cinema with such a significant project.

She exclaimed, “It’s truly incredible to be a part of a film helmed by director Indrajith Lankesh. Unlike many in the industry, I don’t have any friends or family connections in the world of fashion or cinema. So, this journey signifies a monumental step for me, and the excitement is twofold as it reflects my own hard work and dedication.”

Reflecting on her transition from modelling to acting, Sweezal remarked, “I had always considered pursuing acting, but I never anticipated such an early opportunity. I thought I needed more time to prepare. This feels like a golden chance, but it came sooner than expected.”

Recalling her experience facing the spotlight during her modelling days, which has built her confidence, she continued, “My very first appearance as a model was during my third grade, amidst summer vacation and a competitive setting. My passion for modelling grew after the tenth grade, and I shared my aspirations with my supportive mother. Transitioning to the film industry, however, is an entirely new adventure.”

Speaking about her role in Gauri, Sweezal hinted at the intriguing character she portrays, “The film offers a captivating role, one that the audience can look forward to. It is a fascinating character, but I can’t reveal much at this point.” In a film that already features a female lead, the question arises: Will Sweezal get enough screen space to mark her debut? “I believe that the essence of acting is to present a unique version of self and shine in it,” she concludes.

Director Indrajith’s forthcoming project, titled Gauri, draws inspiration from Indrajith’s sister’s name. Though the director has hinted that the film is based on a true incident, he remains tight-lipped about the storyline. Gauri serves as a launchpad for his son Samarjit and Sanya Iyer, who play the lead roles. Joining this youthful ensemble is another young talent, Sweezal Furtado. Having graced runways and garnered international acclaim as Miss Teen Universe, Sweezal, the 19-year-old sensation from Barkur in Upudi, is all geared up for her tinsel town journey with Gauri. A still from the filmSweezal’s name, derived from Irish origins, means sweet. Her foray into the film world commenced when she captured the attention of director Indrajith at a family gathering. The makers have begun shooting, and Sweezal, who is currently on the set of Gauri alongside Samarjit and Sania Iyer, spoke to CE, sharing her thoughts on stepping into cinema with such a significant project.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She exclaimed, “It’s truly incredible to be a part of a film helmed by director Indrajith Lankesh. Unlike many in the industry, I don’t have any friends or family connections in the world of fashion or cinema. So, this journey signifies a monumental step for me, and the excitement is twofold as it reflects my own hard work and dedication.” Reflecting on her transition from modelling to acting, Sweezal remarked, “I had always considered pursuing acting, but I never anticipated such an early opportunity. I thought I needed more time to prepare. This feels like a golden chance, but it came sooner than expected.” Recalling her experience facing the spotlight during her modelling days, which has built her confidence, she continued, “My very first appearance as a model was during my third grade, amidst summer vacation and a competitive setting. My passion for modelling grew after the tenth grade, and I shared my aspirations with my supportive mother. Transitioning to the film industry, however, is an entirely new adventure.” Speaking about her role in Gauri, Sweezal hinted at the intriguing character she portrays, “The film offers a captivating role, one that the audience can look forward to. It is a fascinating character, but I can’t reveal much at this point.” In a film that already features a female lead, the question arises: Will Sweezal get enough screen space to mark her debut? “I believe that the essence of acting is to present a unique version of self and shine in it,” she concludes.