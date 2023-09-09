'Bhima Koregaon': A multilingual film in the making  

By Express News Service

Director Nagashekar is handling several exciting projects simultaneously. He’s currently directing Sanju Weds Geetha 2, a film featuring Srinagar Kitty and Rachita Ram, and shooting for this film is all set to commence on September 25. Meanwhile, Nagashekar is preparing for his next ambitious project, which was officially announced during a grand launch event on Friday.

The film produced by Chalavadi Kumar goes by the intriguing title Bhima Koregaon and was inaugurated by Sri JnanaPrakash Swamy. Interestingly, the storyline draws inspiration from a real-life historic battle that took place in Bhima Koregaon, a district in Pune, back in 1818. This battle carries significant historical importance, particularly due to its association with the Dalit community and the intense clash between the Peshwa forces and the British.

The story for Bhima Koregaon is written by Sanju Katkar, along with DJ Chakravarthy. Nagashekar and his team have grand plans for this project, and they aim to make it in multiple languages.

At the title launch event, Nagashekar passionately expressed his desire to bring the Bollywood actor, Deepika Padukone, on board for a pivotal role in the film. He hopes to turn this dream collaboration into a reality and plans to start shooting for this ambitious project sometime next year.

Director Nagashekar is handling several exciting projects simultaneously. He’s currently directing Sanju Weds Geetha 2, a film featuring Srinagar Kitty and Rachita Ram, and shooting for this film is all set to commence on September 25. Meanwhile, Nagashekar is preparing for his next ambitious project, which was officially announced during a grand launch event on Friday. The film produced by Chalavadi Kumar goes by the intriguing title Bhima Koregaon and was inaugurated by Sri JnanaPrakash Swamy. Interestingly, the storyline draws inspiration from a real-life historic battle that took place in Bhima Koregaon, a district in Pune, back in 1818. This battle carries significant historical importance, particularly due to its association with the Dalit community and the intense clash between the Peshwa forces and the British. The story for Bhima Koregaon is written by Sanju Katkar, along with DJ Chakravarthy. Nagashekar and his team have grand plans for this project, and they aim to make it in multiple languages. At the title launch event, Nagashekar passionately expressed his desire to bring the Bollywood actor, Deepika Padukone, on board for a pivotal role in the film. He hopes to turn this dream collaboration into a reality and plans to start shooting for this ambitious project sometime next year.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });