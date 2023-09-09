Pramod Shetty's 'Jalandhar' wraps up shooting  

By Express News Service

Pramod Shetty, known for his versatility as an actor, who has taken up lead roles in films like The Laughing Buddha and Shabasbaddi Magane, has recently wrapped up shooting for his next, titled Jalandhar.

A still from the film

The film is currently in post-production, and the makers have shared the first few stills with us.

Directed by Vishnu V Prasannan, this film is said to be an engaging crime thriller set in Madhuvatti, a village by the banks of the Kaveri River.

The storyline has been crafted by Lokesh.

The project is produced by Step Up Pictures, and the cast of Jalandhar also features Lokesh Goud, Raghuramankoppa, Bala Rajavadi, Rishika Raj, Arohith Goud, Navin Sagar, and Pratap. Sarin Ravindran has taken care of the cinematography, while Vidhyashankar handles the music direction.

The collaboration of Surendran Ravindran and Venki D has contributed to the film’s soundtrack.

