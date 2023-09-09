Home Entertainment Kannada

Pramod Shetty's 'Jalandhar' wraps up shooting  

Published: 09th September 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Pramod Shetty

Pramod Shetty

By Express News Service

Pramod Shetty, known for his versatility as an actor, who has taken up lead roles in films like The Laughing Buddha and Shabasbaddi Magane, has recently wrapped up shooting for his next, titled Jalandhar.

A still from the film

The film is currently in post-production,  and the makers have shared the first few stills with us.

Directed by Vishnu V Prasannan, this film is said to be an engaging crime thriller set in Madhuvatti, a village by the banks of the Kaveri River.

The storyline has been crafted by Lokesh.

The project is produced by Step Up Pictures, and the cast of Jalandhar also features Lokesh Goud, Raghuramankoppa, Bala Rajavadi, Rishika Raj, Arohith Goud, Navin Sagar, and Pratap. Sarin Ravindran has taken care of the cinematography, while Vidhyashankar handles the music direction.

The collaboration of Surendran Ravindran and Venki D has contributed to the film’s soundtrack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramod Shetty Jalandhar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp