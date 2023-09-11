Home Entertainment Kannada

'Bun-Tea' locks release date

Published: 11th September 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

'Bun-Tea' poster. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

Editor-turned-director Uday Kumar, who made his debut with Karmoda Saridu in 2019, is gearing up for his second outing, Bun-Tea, which is scheduled to be released on September 22. The film features fresh actors, with a few coming from Nagathihalli Chandrashekar's Tent Cinema. According to Uday, making Bun-Tea was a dream he had been nurturing for seven years.

"People usually resort to bun and tea when they can't find anything else, and it has become a staple food for many. The film's unique title sparks curiosity, which is one of the reasons we kept it. However, the film is inspired by a real-life incident and revolves around the current education system," says Uday, who has written the script and also worked as an editor. 

The movie boasts of young talents like Maurya, Tanmay, Umesh Sakkare Nadu, Shridevi, Nisha, Gundanna, and Sunil. Bun Tea, produced by Keshav R under the Radhakrishna banner, has music composed by Pradyothan, with cinematography by Raja Rao.

