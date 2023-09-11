Director Vikhyath realises a decade-long dream with star-studded project

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Filmmaker Vikhyath AR, originally aspiring to become a director, unexpectedly ventured into production and supported projects like Pushpaka Vimana and Monsoon Raaga. However, he is now finally realising a dream he held for a decade with his sixth production.

In his very first directorial venture, Vikhyath has successfully brought together two acclaimed actors, Ramesh Aravind and Ganesh, for the first time. Expressing his excitement, Vikhyath said, “I stand today, realising a dream woven over a decade ago.

A dream to collaborate hand in hand with two legendary actors, Mr. Perfect, Ramesh Aravind, and Golden Star, Ganesh.” The director, who is also doubling up as a producer, had previously announced his collaboration with Ganesh, and the confirmation of Ramesh Aravind came on the latter’s birthday. The two actors too took to social media and expressed their excitement about working together.

Notably, this yet-to-be-titled project is billed as ‘The greatest show never ever seen.’ The first poster provides a glimpse of Ramesh Aravind and Ganesh standing among soldiers in a foreign land. It promises an emotional rollercoaster with a backdrop of a circus and is set to enthral audiences with its grand scale and unique storytelling. The film, produced under Vikhyath Chithra Productions, will be released in multiple languages.

Speaking about collaborating with writer-director-producer, Vikhyath and sharing screen space with Ganesh, Ramesh Aravind said, “I have collaborated with Vikhyath for my 100th film, Pushpaka Vimana. I always believed that he should follow his original dream of becoming a director. In his first directorial venture, he has chosen a very sensitive subject with great potential for performance, and I am looking forward to it.”

Regarding working with Ganesh, Ramesh mentioned that he had a guest role in Ganesh’s Sundaraanga Jaana, where he played himself. “We received many offers to work together, but I believe that when you cast two heroes, their roles should be substantial and justified. This subject has the calibre for that. It is going to be a poetic kind of film.”

