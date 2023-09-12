'Collaborating with director Suri entails intellectual engagement and alignment with his vision'

By Express News Service

Charan Raj is currently composing tunes for films across various genres, including romantic dramas, crime thrillers, and underworld subjects. His collaboration with director Suri consistently sparks high anticipation., and their latest project, Bad Manners, is slated for a September-end release. The makers are unveiling the third song today, which is a celebratory track, titled Oga Oga and penned by Jayanth Kaikini. Showcasing Abishek Ambareesh, the song will have vocals by Kapil Kapilan and was filmed in the picturesque locale of Kanakapura.

Discussing the song, Charan explains that it’s a distinctive blend of Kannada and English lyrics, with a sprinkling of gibberish in the form of Oga Oga, creating a unique sound experience. Charan has crafted a total of five songs for the film. Three have already been released, while two more tracks are yet to come, including an introspective piece and a romantic number. Reflecting on his collaboration with Suri, Charan says he has gained a profound understanding of the director’s creative process.

“We may prepare for one thing, but Suri always approaches it with a different perspective. That’s what enriches the experience. His understanding of music is unique, grounded in reality, and tailored to seamlessly integrate the songs into the film’s narrative.”

Creating the background score for Bad Manners presented its own set of challenges for Charan. “In Suri’s films, superficial scoring won’t suffice. He always seeks a deeper layer in the background music, demanding careful thought and analysis. Collaborating with Suri entails intellectual engagement and alignment with his vision.”

In Bad Manners, Abhishek plays a rugged cop, and the film also stars Rachita Ram and Priyanka Kumar.

Produced by Sudhir KM under the Studio 18 banner, Bad Manners includes stunts choreographed by Ravi Varma, cinematography by S Shekar, and editing by Deepu S Kumar.

Charan Raj is currently composing tunes for films across various genres, including romantic dramas, crime thrillers, and underworld subjects. His collaboration with director Suri consistently sparks high anticipation., and their latest project, Bad Manners, is slated for a September-end release. The makers are unveiling the third song today, which is a celebratory track, titled Oga Oga and penned by Jayanth Kaikini. Showcasing Abishek Ambareesh, the song will have vocals by Kapil Kapilan and was filmed in the picturesque locale of Kanakapura. Discussing the song, Charan explains that it’s a distinctive blend of Kannada and English lyrics, with a sprinkling of gibberish in the form of Oga Oga, creating a unique sound experience. Charan has crafted a total of five songs for the film. Three have already been released, while two more tracks are yet to come, including an introspective piece and a romantic number. Reflecting on his collaboration with Suri, Charan says he has gained a profound understanding of the director’s creative process. “We may prepare for one thing, but Suri always approaches it with a different perspective. That’s what enriches the experience. His understanding of music is unique, grounded in reality, and tailored to seamlessly integrate the songs into the film’s narrative.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Creating the background score for Bad Manners presented its own set of challenges for Charan. “In Suri’s films, superficial scoring won’t suffice. He always seeks a deeper layer in the background music, demanding careful thought and analysis. Collaborating with Suri entails intellectual engagement and alignment with his vision.” In Bad Manners, Abhishek plays a rugged cop, and the film also stars Rachita Ram and Priyanka Kumar. Produced by Sudhir KM under the Studio 18 banner, Bad Manners includes stunts choreographed by Ravi Varma, cinematography by S Shekar, and editing by Deepu S Kumar.