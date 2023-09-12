Home Entertainment Kannada

'Ondanondu Kaladalli Obba Raja' makes digital platform debut

The film, much like the play, features a single actor portraying multiple characters.

Published: 12th September 2023 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer

By Express News Service

Ondanondu Kaladalli Obba Raja Idda is an unusual project by director Santhosh Kodenkeri, who is bringing a theatrical play called Ekavyakthi Pradarshanagalu as a feature movie. The film, much like the play, features a single actor portraying multiple characters.

Based on Rabindranath Tagore’s novel, the film will star writer and theatre artist Yogesh Master, who will take on 24 different roles. The director reveals that this play by Yogesh Master is two decades old and has now been transformed into a film. This experimental attempt, which has garnered praise at various film festivals, made its debut on the Jankar Music Movies digital platform on September 9.

Santhosh Kodenkeri, the film’s director, who also produced it under his own Drusti banner, describes it as a work of international standards. “The adaptation from stage to screen was a bold effort by Vision Media, pushing the boundaries of theatrical craft in the context of film.

It delved into aspects like makeup, costume changes, lighting, and the nuances of acting in greater depth. In simple terms, it didn’t alter the essence of the original stage experiment but instead elevates it through the medium of film,” he says.


