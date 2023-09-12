‘Tatsama Tatbhava draws striking parallels between Meghana's character and her real-life persona’

A Sharadhaa By

Vishal Atreya’s Tatsama Tatbhava not only marks Meghana Raj Sarja’s return to the silver screen but also marks director Pannaga Bharana’s debut as a producer. The film is set to be out in theatres on September 15. Vishal says, “As they say, ‘First impressions last,’ and the film’s narrative is a labour of love, effortlessly blended with various elements.”

Vishal, who initially embarked on this script without foreseeing Meghana Raj’s involvement, credited his upbringing by a single mother and a close relationship with his sister for learning to handle women-centric scripts. He fondly recalls, “My mother, my guiding star, provided me with invaluable insights into the daily struggles of strong, independent women. Secondly, I have an affinity for crime thrillers. I believe that Indian audiences like to have an emotional connection, and they like a crime story with a cerebral appeal. This is the essence of Tatsama Tatbhava. The screenplay and structure are experimental, rooted in interrogation rather than investigation.” he says.

Interestingly, Tatsama Tatbhava initially caught the attention of PRK Productions and piqued the interest of Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar). Meanwhile, Vishal had intended to seek feedback from various individuals, including Pannaga Bharana. “However, when Pannaga heard the narrative, he not only endorsed it but also took on the role of the producer,” says Vishal, adding, “The idea of casting Meghana Raj was Pannaga’s suggestion. After a thoughtful meeting, a profound connection was established between us. In hindsight, it became evident that the story had been tailor-made for Meghana, with numerous parallels between her character and real-life experiences. While Tatsama Tatbhava is a work of fiction, the deep resonance it found with its lead actor, Meghana was nothing short of fortunate. It serves as a testament to the power of storytelling, transcending the boundaries of reality.”

Apart from Meghana, Vishal had special praise for Prajwal Devaraj’s role. “Prajwal will be seen in a different light. It took a lot of courage for the actor to break away from his usual roles and embrace a character-driven performance. It’s pure acting; you won’t see Prajwal Devaraj, but his character. Both he and Meghana carry the film,” says Vishal, who is already in talks with Prajwal Devaraj for his next project.

Vishal, primarily an accomplished ad filmmaker, had previously collaborated with well-known brands before venturing into the world of feature films. “The transition from crafting concise ad films to the more expansive world of feature filmmaking presented its own set of challenges. As they say, in advertising, ‘brevity is key.’ Shifting to feature films, where there’s ample room for narrative exploration, was easy, but required a different set of skills,” he says.

In addition to the lead actors, the film features Balaji Manohar, Shruti, Mahati, Giriji Lokesh, Arvind Iyer, and other talented individuals in significant roles. According to Vishal, anyone involved in a crime thriller owns their space, with each person playing a prominent role. “Of course, there are a few surprises for the audience, carefully concealed and set to be unveiled on the screen,” he concludes.

