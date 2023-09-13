'Choo Mantar' will be a visual feast with 50 minutes of VFX:  Navneeth

By Express News Service

Navneeth’s upcoming directorial, Choo Mantar, starring Sharan as the lead is gearing up for a release. The makers have revealed the film’s title track, which was launched by Ravichandran. The song introduces the protagonist and his team of ghost hunters.

Featuring Sharan, Chikkanna, and Aditi Prabhudeva along with a lot of dancers, the song is composed by Chandran Shetty, written by Vijay Eshwar, and has choreography by Darshini. The film’s background score is by Avinash R Basutkar.

During the song launch event, Crazy Star Ravichandran had some kind words for Sharan, stating that every film of his features at least two good songs, and Choo Mantar too follows suit. Reminiscing about his career shift from a comedian to a hero, Sharan revealed, “It was Ravichandran who first pushed me to become a hero, and within two years of his suggestion, I became one.”

The film, produced by Manasa and Tarun Shivappa, had the latter revealing a surprise when he mentioned that it was Challenging Star Darshan who suggested the title Choo Mantar, which was very fitting for the content.

Navneeth speaking to CE, mentioned that the film is currently in post-production, with a significant focus on VFX. “We have incorporated 50 minutes of VFX in the film, which is being handled by three different companies. Since the film revolves around paranormal activities and ghost hunters, the ghostly ambience will be a highlight of the movie, enhancing the theatrical experience, and will be a visual feast. Our release plans depend on the progress of the VFX.”

