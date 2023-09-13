A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The talkie segments of Darshan’s highly-anticipated film Kaatera, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, were completed on Monday. Amidst much anticipation surrounding the release, which was speculated to be around Dasara, the makers have announced that only three songs remain to be filmed. Once that is done, they will lock the release date. This update was shared by Rockline Venkatesh during our interaction about the film, which is currently in post-production.

The team which included the Challenging Star Darshan, director Tharun, heroine Aradhana, and actors Kumar Govind, Vinod Alva, Avinash, and the technical team, cinematographer Sudhakar S Jain and dialogue writer Maasti, had a few words to share about the film.

Rockline Venkatesh expressed his delight with the project right from its inception. He praised the captivating storyline, the presence of a star like Darshan (fondly referred to as DBoss), the director’s prowess, the entire cast and crew, and the remarkable journey of the team.

Tharun Sudhir, speaking at the event, acknowledged that this film wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of both the star and the producer. Darshan, in his remarks about Kaatera, said, “Cinema is a vast and influential entity, that surpasses the stature of any individual.” He went on to reveal that he had devoted 71 days of his callsheet to this project, and had around 15 days for the typical shooting to be complete. The star also shared that he usually completes a film in 85 days. “This endeavour was not a one-person showcase but rather a collective effort. Each member of the cast and crew have poured their heart and soul into the project,” mentioned Darshan, who particularly praised a few artists’ strong foundation in acting, stemming from the Ninasam theatre.

He commended Maasti’s exceptional dialogues and expressed his good happiness in collaborating with seasoned actors from the Kannada industry like Vinod Alva, Kumar Govind, and Avinash. He made a special mention about sharing the screen with Jagapathi Babu once again after Roberrt and praised his friendly nature with everyone in the entire set, which created a harmonious and inclusive atmosphere.

Speaking about actor Malashree’s daughter Aradhana, Darshan hailed the newcomer as a talented actor and a one-take artiste, “It is a talent she has undoubtedly inherited from her mother.”

An excited Aradhana extended her gratitude to Darshan, describing him as an incredible co-star. She shared that working with a superstar like him on her debut felt remarkably comfortable, thanks to his gracious demeanour. She also expressed deep appreciation for Tharun, who not only guided her in acting but also mentored her in various facets of the industry. Set in the nostalgic 1970s, Kaatera, based on a true incident, promises to be a revolutionary drama.

The film marks Darshan and Tharun’s third collaboration, following Chowka, (where Darshan made a cameo appearance) and Roberrt. Kaatera has music scored by V Harikrishna.

