Crow takes the centre stage in Ved’s suspense thriller 'Raven'

The production team recently marked the beginning of the project with a launch ceremony, and filming is scheduled to commence on September 21.

 Dilip Pai

Actor Dilip Pai

By Express News Service

Ved, a former assistant of filmmakers including MD Sreedhar, helmed the unreleased children’s film School Ramayana as his debut. Following that his second film has been titled Raven and it stars Dilip Pai (Road Romeo and the upcoming 13) in the leading role.

Raven is described as a suspense thriller with elements of horror, and interesting will feature a crow in a significant role. Despite the superstitions surrounding the crow, the director promises intriguing revelations about it.

“The crow is symbolically linked to Lord Shani, and the film delves into the interconnectedness of all the characters with this mysterious bird,” explains the lead actor Dilip Pai.

Raven is produced by Vishwanath G P and Prabik Mogaveer under the Vishwa Productions and Athma Creations banners. The cast includes Swapan Shettigar, Kumkum, and Suchendra Prasad. Christopher is the composer, while the cinematography is handled by the R.C.T. team. The filmmakers intend to capture picturesque locations in Karnataka and aim to release the film in multiple languages.

