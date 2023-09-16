Home Entertainment Kannada

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar a part of Sudeep’s Max?  

Sudeep is currently occupied with the filming of Max, which marks Vijay Karthikeyan's directorial debut.

Sudeep is currently occupied with the filming of Max, which marks Vijay Karthikeyan's directorial debut. Some on-set pictures hinted at the cast, including Samyuktha Hornad, Sukratha Wagle, and Anirudh Bhat among other actors. The movie's shooting is in full swing, and there's speculation that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is part of the principal cast. Our source suggests that the actor has finished shooting crucial scenes, and her inclusion will be officially revealed later.

Sudeep and Varalaxmi have previously appeared together in Maanikya, which was the latter's Kannada debut. Max will mark their second collaboration. The makers of Max generated excitement with the title teaser, which was released on Sudeep's birthday.

 Max, produced by V Creations, has Shivakumar as the art director, Ajaneesh B Loknath as the music director, and Shekar Chandra as the cinematographer. Sudeep, in addition to his work on Max, is preparing to host Bigg Boss Season 10 in Kannada, and the team has recently revealed a promo.

Beyond this, the multilingual actor has a project with director Cheran, and Billa Ranga Baashaa with director Anup Bhandari. Additionally, he is returning to the director's chair with a film backed by KRG Studios.

