Vijay Kumar values unique music in his directorial ventures: Charan Raj

Popular rappers Rahul=Dit-O and MC Bijju are behind Bheema's Bad Boy track, which will be released today.

Published: 18th September 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

MC Bijju, Rahul Dit-O, along with actor Vijay Kumar and composer Charan Raj.

By Express News Service

Music director Charan Raj is on a musical spree. The composer, who recently delivered soothing romantic numbers for Sapta Sagaradaache Yello, and is currently working on Suri’s upcoming crime drama, Bad Manners, starring Abishek Ambareesh, is excited about his musical work in Vijay Kumar’s sophomore directorial, Bheema.

The film features five tracks, and the first single, Bad Boy is set to be unveiled today. The rap song will feature the vocals of well-known rappers Rahul Dit-O and MC Bijju with lyrics penned by Nagarjuna Sharma.

“Bad Boy is a trendy rap style with two popular rappers coming together, and the song is to be released during the Ganesh festival, and it will certainly to heighten the excitement surrounding Bheema,” says Charan Raj, who also mentioned that the rappers bring a significant influence to the film’s background score.

Additionally, the album includes a romantic number, the title song called Hai Bheema, a folk track, and a song dedicated to Bengaluru. Bheema marks Charan Raj’s second collaboration with Vijay Kumar, following Salaga. According to the composer, Vijay Kumar provides valuable input for the musical score and songs. “He values unique music in his directorial ventures,” says the ace composer.

Bheema, produced by Krishna Sarthak and Jagadeesh Gowda, introduces Ashwini, a theatre artist, to the film industry. With dialogues by Maasthi, the film has Shiv Sena and Deepu S Kumar taking care of the cinematography and editing, respectively. The film is currently in the post-production phase, and the makers are planning to release Bheema later this year.

