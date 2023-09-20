Composer Ajaneesh Loknath ventures into production with 'Just Married'

A Sharadhaa By

Popular music director B Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his award-winning compositions in films like Ulidarvaru Kandanthe, Rangitaranga, Kirik Party, Avane Srimannarayana, Dia, Vikrant Rona, Kantara, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, and the upcoming UI, is now venturing into film production. His debut venture Just Married, is being made under the Abbs Studios banner and will also mark the directorial debut of another noted composer, C R Bobby, who will also be serving as a co-producer along with Ajaneesh.

The crew recently completed a schedule of the shoot and made an official announcement on the occasion of the Ganesha festival, with Shivarajkumar unveiling a song featuring the lead actors, Shine Shetty and Ankita Amar. Ajaneesh, excited about his foray into production, attributes it to his music partner, Bobby CR, with whom he plans to explore another aspect of the film industry.

He says, “Being a music director and a producer are contrasting endeavours. However, having spent 20 years in the industry since I began my journey in 2003, I felt it was time to try something new, especially with a partner like Bobby, who will be the driving force behind the project. Bobby has had a distinct vision for direction, which she has nurtured for 17 years, and it has finally come to fruition with Just Married.

Bobby, who has been working on various subjects over the last six years, found Just Married to be the perfect fit for her directorial debut. “Among the five stories I had in mind, this subject, a romantic comedy with elements of family sentiment, felt easygoing and close to reality,” says Bobby, who also shared exclusive stills of the lead actors with CE.

Just Married features former Bigg Boss Kannada winner Shine Shetty, and Ankita Amar, along with a notable cast that includes Shruti Hariharan, Achyuth Kumar, and Ravi Shankar Gowda. Tamil actor Sriman will make his Kannada debut with this film, and Sakshi Agarwal will also play a significant role in it. Notably, the film marks the screen debut of noted singer Vani Harikrishna and she plays a pivotal character. With PG handling the cinematography, Ajaneesh himself will compose the music for Just Married, and the film’s art direction is by Amar.

