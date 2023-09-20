Home Entertainment Kannada

'Garadi' gets a release date

The film, centred around traditional wrestling, is set to release on November 10.

Published: 20th September 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 07:25 AM

By Express News Service

Yogaraj Bhat’s upcoming film Garadi, starring Yashas Surya, has been in the making for some time and the makers have finally announced its release date. The film, centred around traditional wrestling, is set to release on November 10. The news was officially revealed on the occasion of Gowri Ganesha festivities.

Garadi produced by Vanaja Patil’s Kourava Production house, and Soumya Films has gained special attention for its inclusion of Challenging star Darshan in a cameo role, and has politician, producer, actor, and director BC Patil in a prominent role.

Sonal Monteiro plays the female lead and the film also features Ravi Shankar in a significant character. Niranjan Babu serves as the cinematographer, while V Harikrishna collaborates with Yogaraj Bhat to compose the music.

In addition to Garadi, Yogaraj Bhat is simultaneously working on Karataka Damanaka, starring Shivarajkumar and Prabhudeva. The film, produced by Rockline Venkatesh, is currently in post-production.

