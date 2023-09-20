Home Entertainment Kannada

Happy to be back in Kannada with 'Case No. 21': Rakesh Venugopal

Backed by Rajarathna Studios, Rakesh hopes that the film will mark a significant milestone in his career.

Published: 20th September 2023

By Express News Service

Rakesh Venugopal, a Bengaluru-based model and actor, who went on to establish himself in Tamil entertainment space with soaps, short films, and films, namely Undo, PK vs. MB, and the romantic comedy Sappa Kadhal and Natakam, is happy to return back to do a Kannada film.

Titled  Case No.21, the film directed by Ravindra Venshi, has Rakesh playing the role of Arjun, a sophisticated police officer, and he along with the team has recently wrapped up shooting. Backed by Rajarathna Studios, Rakesh hopes that the film will mark a significant milestone in his career.

Expressing his excitement, Rakesh says, “I took a short break from the industry, and this opportunity for a comeback couldn’t have come at a better time. The script’s complexity and originality immediately grabbed my attention, making it an irresistible offer,” he says.

Reflecting on his journey into serials and cinema, he mentions, “Like many aspiring artists today, I started my journey with short films. My background in modeling gave me a strong foundation and valuable on-camera experience.

While some may see modeling as a path to the film industry, the journey is often more challenging than it seems. I faced my fair share of trials, but my determination and unwavering commitment kept me on track,”  he says.

