By Express News Service

Priyanka Upendra’s 50th film, Detective Teekshana, is gearing up for release, and the makers recently unveiled the film’s trailer at an event graced by Realstar Upendra and other dignitaries. The film, helmed by director Trivikram Raghu, delves into a spine-tingling spate of murders and features Priyanka’s as Teekshana in the heart of gripping action sequences.

At the trailer launch event, Upendra, with an air of joviality, remarked that the role of a detective is not confined to the silver screen alone; it permeates every household. With a chuckle, Uppi whimsically quipped, “As they say, every husband has a detective wife.”

Speaking about the film, Uppi mentioned that the character of Detective Teekshana has been flawlessly crafted in every dimension, and the film is not just a visual delight but will strike a chord with its music. He added, “Priyanka has now achieved the monumental feat of 50 films, whereas I stand at 46. Here’s to wishing her success with her 50th, and may it serve as a stepping stone toward her journey to a century of films.”

Director Trivikram Raghu, sharing his sentiments, expressed his elation at having the privilege of directing Priyanka in her milestone film. “Priyanka’s unwavering commitment has been a cornerstone of this project, and the entire team, from the artists to the technicians, has contributed their vivid imaginations to bring this thrilling tale to life.”

With the film in post-production, Raghu revealed that the film will hit the screens in two months.

At the event, Priyanka said, “When I reflect upon the fact that I’ve had the privilege of acting in 50 films, I must credit the directors and producers who have placed their faith in me. I’ve always valued input from all quarters and made decisions with care.

The character I portray in this film is mentally resilient, and I’m hopeful that this film will lay the foundation for an enthralling franchise.” Interestingly, the makers are preparing for a multi-lingual release strategy, spanning seven languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Oriya, and Bengali.

Detective Teekshana features a musical score by P Rohith, and the cinematography is by Manu Dasappa.

