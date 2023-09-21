Home Entertainment Kannada

Malashree returns to action with 'Maadeva'

Naveen Reddy’s directorial, which stars Vinod Prabhakar as the lead and Kitty as the antagonist, will also feature the actor in a prominent role

Published: 21st September 2023 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Malashree

Malashree

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The shooting of director Naveen Reddy’s directorial Maadeva, starring Vinod Prabhakar as the lead and Kitty as the antagonist was recently completed, and the film was shot in just 80 days. Now it has come to light that this film, described as an inspirational story spanning different time periods (1965, 1980, and 1999), will also feature Malashree in a prominent role.

While the details about her character are being kept under wraps, it is confirmed that the film will mark the return of the action queen to her territory as it has intense action sequences involving her.

Malashree, who was celebrated for her versatile roles, was equally famous for her action roles. Thriller Manju, who has choreographed the stunts for the actor, promises that her action scenes in the film will be a treat for her fans. Further information about her role will be unveiled in the coming days, along with details about other cast members.

Maadeva, produced by R Keshava under the Radhakrishna Pictures banner, features Vinod Prabhakar in the titular role and Sonal Monteiro as the female lead. This duo, who previously gained popularity with the Darshan starrer Robberrt, are teaming up once again. The film also features Shruti, Achyuth Kumar, and Suddhi in pivotal roles.

The film has been shot in various locations across Karnataka and Hyderabad and is now in the post-production phase. Balakrishna Thota, a former assistant to Baahubali DOP Senthil Kumar, has handled the cinematography, while Praddyottan has composed the music for the film. In addition to Maadeva, Vinod Prabhakar is eagerly anticipating the release of Fighter, which is expected to hit theatres in October.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maadeva Naveen Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp