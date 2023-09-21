Malashree returns to action with 'Maadeva'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The shooting of director Naveen Reddy’s directorial Maadeva, starring Vinod Prabhakar as the lead and Kitty as the antagonist was recently completed, and the film was shot in just 80 days. Now it has come to light that this film, described as an inspirational story spanning different time periods (1965, 1980, and 1999), will also feature Malashree in a prominent role.

While the details about her character are being kept under wraps, it is confirmed that the film will mark the return of the action queen to her territory as it has intense action sequences involving her.

Malashree, who was celebrated for her versatile roles, was equally famous for her action roles. Thriller Manju, who has choreographed the stunts for the actor, promises that her action scenes in the film will be a treat for her fans. Further information about her role will be unveiled in the coming days, along with details about other cast members.

Maadeva, produced by R Keshava under the Radhakrishna Pictures banner, features Vinod Prabhakar in the titular role and Sonal Monteiro as the female lead. This duo, who previously gained popularity with the Darshan starrer Robberrt, are teaming up once again. The film also features Shruti, Achyuth Kumar, and Suddhi in pivotal roles.

The film has been shot in various locations across Karnataka and Hyderabad and is now in the post-production phase. Balakrishna Thota, a former assistant to Baahubali DOP Senthil Kumar, has handled the cinematography, while Praddyottan has composed the music for the film. In addition to Maadeva, Vinod Prabhakar is eagerly anticipating the release of Fighter, which is expected to hit theatres in October.

