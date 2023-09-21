Home Entertainment Kannada

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara continues its winning streak 

Meanwhile, the writer-actor-director plans to start shooting for the prequel by the end of this year

Published: 21st September 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda

A still from the Kannada film Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda. (File photo)

By Express News Service

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, is still riding high on a wave of accolades and honours. Talking about winning major awards across various events in the country and abroad, Rishab Shetty said that this impressive haul of awards not only signifies the film’s national recognition but also reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire team. 

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty, who is currently engrossed in the pre-production phase of Kantara 2, adds, “The first set of awards comes from the audience, and these accolades serve as an energising fuel.” Reflecting on the camaraderie that is exemplified in such award ceremonies where stars from different industries come together, Rishab says,

“We get to meet a diverse array of individuals, including technicians, actors, and senior filmmakers. I got to meet renowned personalities such as Kamal Haasan, director Mani Ratnam, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Gayathri Pushkar, SJ Suryah, and filmmakers from Telugu and Malayalam cinema.”

As the accolades keep pouring in, the anticipation for Kantara 2 has also intensified. Rishab reveals that he and his talented team of writers, Aniruddh Mahesh and Shanil Guru, are currently fine-tuning the script. When asked about rumours of his weight loss, possibly for the prequel, he remains tight-lipped, promising to reveal details as the shooting schedule unfolds.

ALSO READ | ‘Right now, my focus is solely on Kantara prequel’

“Currently, the focus is on finalising locations and scouting for fresh faces, especially for the role of the heroine, who will hail from the Kannada film industry. Some actors from the original Kantara are also expected to join the prequel. We plan to commence shooting by the end of November or possibly in December,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishab Shetty Kantara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp