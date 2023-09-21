Rishab Shetty’s Kantara continues its winning streak 

By Express News Service

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, is still riding high on a wave of accolades and honours. Talking about winning major awards across various events in the country and abroad, Rishab Shetty said that this impressive haul of awards not only signifies the film’s national recognition but also reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire team.

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty, who is currently engrossed in the pre-production phase of Kantara 2, adds, “The first set of awards comes from the audience, and these accolades serve as an energising fuel.” Reflecting on the camaraderie that is exemplified in such award ceremonies where stars from different industries come together, Rishab says,

“We get to meet a diverse array of individuals, including technicians, actors, and senior filmmakers. I got to meet renowned personalities such as Kamal Haasan, director Mani Ratnam, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Gayathri Pushkar, SJ Suryah, and filmmakers from Telugu and Malayalam cinema.”

As the accolades keep pouring in, the anticipation for Kantara 2 has also intensified. Rishab reveals that he and his talented team of writers, Aniruddh Mahesh and Shanil Guru, are currently fine-tuning the script. When asked about rumours of his weight loss, possibly for the prequel, he remains tight-lipped, promising to reveal details as the shooting schedule unfolds.

ALSO READ | ‘Right now, my focus is solely on Kantara prequel’

“Currently, the focus is on finalising locations and scouting for fresh faces, especially for the role of the heroine, who will hail from the Kannada film industry. Some actors from the original Kantara are also expected to join the prequel. We plan to commence shooting by the end of November or possibly in December,” he says.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, is still riding high on a wave of accolades and honours. Talking about winning major awards across various events in the country and abroad, Rishab Shetty said that this impressive haul of awards not only signifies the film’s national recognition but also reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire team. Rishab ShettyRishab Shetty, who is currently engrossed in the pre-production phase of Kantara 2, adds, “The first set of awards comes from the audience, and these accolades serve as an energising fuel.” Reflecting on the camaraderie that is exemplified in such award ceremonies where stars from different industries come together, Rishab says, “We get to meet a diverse array of individuals, including technicians, actors, and senior filmmakers. I got to meet renowned personalities such as Kamal Haasan, director Mani Ratnam, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Gayathri Pushkar, SJ Suryah, and filmmakers from Telugu and Malayalam cinema.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As the accolades keep pouring in, the anticipation for Kantara 2 has also intensified. Rishab reveals that he and his talented team of writers, Aniruddh Mahesh and Shanil Guru, are currently fine-tuning the script. When asked about rumours of his weight loss, possibly for the prequel, he remains tight-lipped, promising to reveal details as the shooting schedule unfolds. ALSO READ | ‘Right now, my focus is solely on Kantara prequel’ “Currently, the focus is on finalising locations and scouting for fresh faces, especially for the role of the heroine, who will hail from the Kannada film industry. Some actors from the original Kantara are also expected to join the prequel. We plan to commence shooting by the end of November or possibly in December,” he says.