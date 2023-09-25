Home Entertainment Kannada

'Alexa' locks release date

The film, directed by Jeeva, features Aditi Prabhudeva in the role of a police officer.

By Express News Service

Jeeva’s upcoming directorial, Alexa, which is centered around the pharmaceutical mafia, is set to hit theatres on November 3. The film features Aditi Prabhudeva and Pawan Tej in lead roles. 

In the recently released teaser, we see the introduction of Aditi as a police officer. At the teaser launch, Aditi said, “It was a long-time dream for me to play this role, which has finally been fulfilled. My real-life dream of becoming a police officer didn’t come true, but when the director offered me the role of an investigation officer in this film, I eagerly accepted it. I also dreamt of being an action heroine, which has also become a reality through this film. The action sequences, choreographed by action director Ravi Varma and Mass Mada, have turned out exceptionally well.”

Pawan Tej, who made a special mention of the director’s story, also expressed his enthusiasm for acting alongside Aditi Prabhudeva. Alexa also features Nagaarjuna, Meghashree, Mimicry Gopi, and Chandrakala Mohan in prominent roles. 

Produced by V Chandru, Alexa might also have a second instalment. While the film’s music is composed by APO, the cinematography and editing is by Satish B and Umesh R, respectively.

