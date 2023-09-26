‘Baanadariyalli' explores love in diverse and engaging forms: Rukmini Vasanth

A Sharadhaa By

Water and waves seem to have a profound connect in Rukmini Vasanth’s life. Riding high on the success of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello and eagerly awaiting the release of Side B, the two-film-old actor is currently engaged and equally excited about the Ganesh-starrer Baanadaariyalli, directed by Preetham Gubbi and written by Preetha Jayaram. The film will hit theaters this week, and it is yet another exploration of the complexities of romance.

“Like the tagline says, this is not a love story, but a story about love. Baanadaariyalli explores love in various forms. It delves into the love between a boy and a girl, the bond between a father and son, and the connection people share with life itself. Ganesh plays the role of a passionate cricketer, while I portray a swimming coach and surfer. The love depicted here is for our respective sports too, all intricately woven into the narrative,” reveals Rukmini as she throws light on the title Baanadaariyali, and says that the makers have chosen it aptly, and it is like capturing a feeling that words can’t describe, much like love itself.

Baanadariyalli allowed her to explore new skills like surfing. “I’ve never been particularly sporty,” she admits, and adds, “I’d try out sports activities but often gave up easily. However, when a film demands it, when they ask me to learn something like skydiving, I make sure to learn it. So, at Preetham’s request, I took up the challenge of learning to surf as the director did not want to use a body double. When faced with such a challenge, you dive right in.

Learning this new skill compelled me to commit my body, mind, and soul to the character. In a selfish way, now that the film is completed and ready for release, I’m delighted to have acquired expertise in surfing. It’s wonderful to embrace the water enthusiast within me.” Rukmini is sharing screen space with Ganesh for the first time and admits to have thoroughly enjoyed watching the Golden Star’s films for more than a couple of reasons.

“There’s a certain spark in his eyes in every scene he’s in. There is a magic that he brings to every character he portrays. I consider myself fortunate to have witnessed how Ganesh Sir keeps that magic alive as an actor, and it takes dedication to maintain that enchantment, and it’s truly transformative,” she says.

Baanadariyalli also features Reeshma Nanaiah has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Abhilash Kalathi.



