Danny Kuttappa: I hope Skanda will be a turning point in my career

Danny Kuttappa, known as the ‘Fiery-eyed’ actor in Kannada cinema, has acted in Telugu films such as Baahubali and Gaddalakonda Ganesh. Now, he is now gearing up for the release of his next project in the language, Skanda. The commercial entertainer directed by Boyapati Srinu and features Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela in the lead and has Danny Kuttappa, in a prominent role.

Director Boyapati Srinu has reportedly praised the actor’s dedication to his role and the nuances he adds. The filmmaker has also highlighted the importance of delivering even the smallest details. In Skanda, Danny Kuttappa plays a pivotal role and according to the makers, this role could potentially be a turning point in his career.

Having collaborated with both new and experienced talents in the Kannada film industry, Danny Kuttappa emphasises the significance of discussions concerning the portrayal of characters. “I believe that conversations between a director and an actor should not merely revolve around how the role must be played but should also delve into the character itself—how it should be portrayed, and what it aims to achieve. Such in-depth discussions, , can lead to a more profound portrayal of the character on screen,” he says.

