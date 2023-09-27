Ganesh seamlessly fits into my storytelling: Director Preetham Gubbi

By Express News Service

Director Preetham, known for his limited filmography, with over a dozen of films, prefers collaborating with Golden Star Ganesh. The actor-director duo who are friends have travelled together since the days of Mungaru Male, with the latter even assuming the role of the writer for the blockbuster hit. Preetham subsequently directed Maleyali Jotheyali, Dil Rangeela, 99, and now, he has teamed up again for Baanadariyalli.

When asked about the secret to their successful partnership, Preetham replies, “When I contemplate what I wish to depict on the silver screen, Ganesh seamlessly fits into my storytelling. Even for this story of Baanadariyalli, I initially contemplated using a new hero, but as the screenplay evolved, and at the pivotal interval block, I realised that only Ganesh could embody the character. I couldn’t envision anyone else in his place. My initial stories were lighter, but over time, my approach to such subjects has matured, and Ganesh helps me realise my vision, especially due to his active involvement in shaping the script. Our passionate discussions and arguments about scenes are one of the many reasons I enjoy collaborating with the Golden Star.”

For Baanadariyalli, Preetham entrusted the role of story writing to the cinematographer Preetha Jayaram. Was the choice driven by the idea of bringing in a female perspective? “Not exactly. I didn’t want to write the story myself this time. I wanted to incorporate someone else’s vision into my screenplay, which I thought would bring a fresh perspective. When Preetha shared the storyline with me, it lingered in my mind for six months. I approached her and suggested we start writing it. It was a challenge due to the film’s extensive location requirements, including scenes in Kenya and its wildlife.” Along with Ganesh, there is Rukmini Vasanth as Leela, a swimming coach, and a surfer Reeshma Nanaiah as Kadambari, a blogger and Rangayana Raghu plays a prominent role. On the technical front, Abhilash Kalathi’s cinematography and Arjun Janya’s music further enhanced the movie. Both technicians made significant contributions to the project,” he says.

Shedding light on how Baanadariyalli will offer a fresh perspective on romance, Preetham says, “There are some unique scenes that haven’t been explored much in our films, at least not extensively. That way, Baanadaariyalli presents a different way of depicting the coming together of people from different age groups, their communication, their love, and their conflicts. Some scenes closely resonate with the audience and establish a strong connection. Overall, the film takes a distinct approach to portraying love, a sentiment that every actor deeply felt while performing. Love conveyed through silence plays a significant role in this film.” he says. Baanadariyalli produced by Sri Vaare Talkies and KRG Studios, is all set to hit the theatres on September 28.

