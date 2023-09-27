Home Entertainment Kannada

Nirup Bhandari makes a special cameo appearance in 'Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana'

Gurudatha Ganiga, who has turned from director to producer for this project alongside Samarth and Mohan Hiregoudar, mentioned that Nirup’s role is unique and not a typical special character.

Published: 27th September 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 09:18 AM

The film directed by Samarth Kadkol starring Diganth wraps up shooting on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The shooting for Samarth B Kadkol’s debut directorial film, Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana, wrapped up on Tuesday, and it has come to light that the movie starring  Diganth in the lead role, will have Nirup Bhandari in a potential role, and the filmmakers refer to his role as a ‘special cameo.’ as they share an exclusive picture featuring Diganth and Nirup.

Gurudatha Ganiga, who has turned from director to producer for this project alongside Samarth and Mohan Hiregoudar, mentioned that Nirup’s role is unique and not a typical special character. It plays a crucial part in the film’s storyline. “We specifically chose Nirup Bhandari for this role and are delighted that he accepted the offer, showing support for a young team,” says Gurudatha.

Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana, billed as a crime thriller, is centred around left-handed individuals and the challenges they face. The film also introduces Dhanu Harsha as the female lead. The film has music composed by Ajaneesh Lokanath and cinematography is handled by Abhimanyu Sadanadan. Nirup Bhandari also has an upcoming project with Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, and he will be joining the team sometime in October.

