Hombale Films to release 'Salaar' and 'Yuva' on the same date

By Express News Service

If all had gone as planned, Prabhas’ much-anticipated Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, would have graced theatres worldwide today. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the production house pushed back the release date. Now, the makers are all set to officially announce the release date this weekend.

Meanwhile, our reliable source indicates that the highly-anticipated multilingual project is now slated for a global release on December 22. Interestingly, this also means Salaar will clash with Shahrukh Khan’s

much-awaited Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Incidentally, Hombale Films had also announced December 22 to be the release date of Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuva, which is the launchpad for actor Yuvarajkumar. According to our source, they intend to stick to the release plan. If this holds true, it promises to be a double treat for the Kannada audience, offering them the chance to watch two films – one starring the iconic Prabhas and the other featuring the young talent, Yuvarajkumar coming from the Rajkumar clan. An official announcement this weekend should provide clarity. There’s also speculation that Dhruva Sarja’s Martin may be eyeing the same date. If this pans out, the Christmas season is sure to become a festive cinematic celebration.

Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy, and Pramod. The film has Bhuvan Gowda as cameraman and Ravi Basrur scoring the music. On the other hand, Yuvarajkumar’s maiden venture, Yuva stars Sapthami Gowda as the female lead.

