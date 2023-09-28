I have now decided to take acting more seriously: Lekha Chandra

By Express News Service

It was my sister’s desire to see me in the world of cinema, and she was the one who encouraged me to take up acting. However, after a few films, I found myself in a dilemma and was experiencing a mix of emotions about whether I should continue in this field. During my break, I realised how much I missed being in front of the camera.

Now that I’m back, I’ve decided to take acting seriously and as a profession,” says Lekha Chandra. The actor, who was last seen in Namo Bhootatma 2, is eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming film, Fighter, starring Vinod Prabhakar. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 6. Directed by Nutan Umesh and also starring Pavana Gowda, the film’s trailer is set to be released on September 31.

Fighter, with Vinod Prabhakar in the lead role, is being promoted as an action entertainer. When asked about her role’s significance in such films, Lekha responds, “Yes, Fighter may give the impression that it’s a hero-centric film with the heroine having little to do. However, in this film, the hero is fighting for a cause, and the plot revolves around us. As the female lead, I bring a twist to the storyline. I deliver most of the dialogues in the film,” says Lekha, adding, “I play the role of a painter, which makes my character vibrant on screen. Overall, the role looks promising and colourful.”

Lekha Chandra, who is increasingly serious about her craft, believes it’s time for her to be recognised as an artistee rather than just a commercial heroine. “Today, content has captured the audience’s attention, and I aim to work on characters that resonate with them.”

In addition to Fighter, Lekha Chandra is also excited about Veera Putra, where she is paired opposite Vijay Surya. “I have another project in the final stages of confirmation and am eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the production end,” she says.

The film is bankrolled by Somashekar Kattigenahalli’s Akash Enterprises and has music composed by Guru Kiran. Fighter also marks the return of yesteryear’s actor, Nirosha, and also consists of Sharath Lohitashwa, and Prathap Kuri, in key roles.

