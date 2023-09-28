By Express News Service

When it comes to romance, who better than actor Ganesh can share his views on love? The GoldenStar, who redefined romance with films like Mungaru Male and Gaalipata, continues this trend with Baanadariyalli, which is set to have a grand release today. Speaking about love, he states that everyone has a unique interpretation and perception of this profound emotion. “In my opinion, love cannot be measured, and that’s precisely why it can be so painful,” he says.

Coming to Baanadariyalli, directed by Preetham, Ganesh says, “This is not a typical cinematic love story when a girl leaves, it is by default followed by a heartbreak. Audiences will travel along the screenplay and it has ample amount of comedy,” says Ganesh, who goes on to share what keeps him youthful and whether he enjoys playing such roles. “To embody romance, one doesn’t need to be young,” he says. “I maintain my youth through regular exercise, and that reflects on screen. While I’ve explored romantic genres to a certain extent, my inclination is shifting towards thrillers and crime stories.”

Ganesh reveals his openness to diverse scripts, emphasising that his films will always contain an essence of love. “Love is my signature style and strength, something I can’t part with, nor will it ever leave me,” he says. Regarding his collaboration with director Preetham once again for Baanadariyalli, Ganesh remarks, “Preetham is unshakable in his commitment to love stories. He recently narrated a script that initially seemed like a thriller but turned out to be a romance. It seems that after ten years, he may deviate from his path, but romance will be at the core of his storytelling,” he chuckles.

In Baanadariyalli, Ganesh portrays a cricketer, a game he enjoys both on and off the screen. “I have a passion for cricket, and incorporating it into the script was a delightful experience. It’s a game I’ve cherished since childhood.” When asked if love stories have evolved significantly with time, Ganesh responds, “Love stories indeed evolve, but their connection with the audience always remains strong. Making love stories is a challenge, but they become hits when they connect with the audience on an emotional level. In the past, romance equated to heroines running around trees, but today’s films delve deeper into the complexity and depth of love. So, yes, they have evolved.”

Ganesh shares that sacrifice isn’t his favourite aspect of love. “The excitement lies in the falling in love part and little moments in romance. However, the most relished part of love is subjective.” While Ganesh has shared screen space with senior actor Rangayana Raghu before, this marks his first collaboration with Rukmini Vasanth and Reeshma Nanaiah. According to the Golden Star, both actors have delivered outstanding performances. “Rukmini brings a captivating innocence to her character, making even the most complicated role seem effortless. Reeshma is lively and humorous. Every actor has made an equal contribution, along with the music by Arjun Janya and the cinematography by Abhilash Kalathi,” he signs off.

