'Yash 19' to kickstart in November; official announcement to be out soon

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

After the monumental success of KGF Chapters 1 and 2, Yash laid low for a long time about his next, tentatively known as Yash 19. Slowly, it was revealed that the project will be backed by KVN Productions, and it will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geethu Mohandas.

While an official announcement about the project is yet to be made, Yash is leaving no stone unturned and has diligently been working behind the scenes, orchestrating plans for mounting a multilingual film that will be worth the wait.

Sources reveal that the actor and his team are currently immersed in meticulous preparations and have embarked on an extensive journey to scout for locations. Currently, Yash and his crew are in London for a two-week scouting expedition. Amidst his work, Yash has met renowned Hollywood stunt choreographer and director JJ Perry.

The picture shared by the ace choreographer has sent the internet into a frenzy. It is not known if Perry is part of the project. Apart from London, Yash has also gone to locations like Sri Lanka for the pre-production of the project.

Meanwhile, sources reveal that the project is primed to commence in the month of November. Yash 19 is expected to be a film that will transcend linguistic boundaries, and will potentially make quite a mark in the English-speaking world too. that the project will be one to remember.

