Gaganaa Kunchi makes a transition to the silver screen

By Express News Service

Having made her mark in Kannada television as a child artist in the serial Kaalachakra, Gaganaa Kunchi, an athlete, is all set make a transition to the big screen. The face of daily soaps like Mahadevi, and Gattimela, Gagana has also made her stint as a dubbing artiste, expanding her horizon to Tamil television with Subrahmanyapuram, and reality shows.

She is all set to grace the silver screen in the lead role in two new films, which are currently in production. One project is directed by Gurukumar P, who has previously helmed Valter Veerayya and Venkimama. The second film is directed by Vijay R. Interestingly, the filmmakers of both these films have plans to release their films in two parts.

Speaking about her transition from television to films, Gagana said, "I've been offered some opportunities in the past, but I didn't accept them because I wasn't satisfied with the story and character. Now, the stories I've accepted offer me a substantial scope for my talent. I like to play diverse roles as an actress, and thankfully my dream of becoming a lead actor has come true." she says.

Gagana Kunchi believes that the audience's appreciation of her television roles will continue to support her in her film journey. "People have appreciated my performances in serials and their encouragement makes me happy, and I believe that their love and blessings will accompany me on my journey to the big screen as well," she says.

