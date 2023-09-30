Home Entertainment Kannada

Gaganaa Kunchi makes a transition to the silver screen

She is all set to grace the silver screen in the lead role in two new films, which are currently in production

Published: 30th September 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Gagana Kunchi

By Express News Service

Having made her mark in Kannada television as a child artist in the serial Kaalachakra, Gaganaa Kunchi, an athlete, is all set make a transition to the big screen. The face of daily soaps like Mahadevi, and Gattimela, Gagana has also made her stint as a dubbing artiste, expanding her horizon to Tamil television with Subrahmanyapuram, and reality shows.

She is all set to grace the silver screen in the lead role in two new films, which are currently in production. One project is directed by Gurukumar P, who has previously helmed Valter Veerayya and Venkimama. The second film is directed by Vijay R. Interestingly, the filmmakers of both these films have plans to release their films in two parts.

Speaking about her transition from television to films, Gagana said, "I've been offered some opportunities in the past, but I didn't accept them because I wasn't satisfied with the story and character. Now, the stories I've accepted offer me a substantial scope for my talent. I like to play diverse roles as an actress, and thankfully my dream of becoming a lead actor has come true." she says.

Gagana Kunchi believes that the audience's appreciation of her television roles will continue to support her in her film journey. "People have appreciated my performances in serials and their encouragement makes me happy, and I believe that their love and blessings will accompany me on my journey to the big screen as well," she says. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gagana Kunchi Gurukumar P

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp