Prabhas starrer 'Salaar' gets new release date

Published: 30th September 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar'.

By Express News Service

Salaar or also known as Salaar Cease Fire, the upcoming film starring Prabhas in the lead role, is now slated for a theatrical release on December 22, the makers of the film announced on social media on Friday.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 28. Besides Prabhas, Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy, and Pramod. The film has Bhuvan Gowda as cameraman and Ravi Basrur scoring the music. 

Directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known to helm the KGF franchise, Salaar is bankrolled by Hombale Films. The makers are planning to release the film’s teaser for Prabhas’s birthday on October 28.

