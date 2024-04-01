The script determined who would play each character in 'Matinee': Manohar Kaampalli

Matinee is more than just a word—it embodies the essence of cinema itself. For director Manohar Kaampalli, who is making his feature film debut with a dark horror comedy, the title carries a weightage, even if it doesn’t directly relate to the film’s theme. According to him, the title syncs perfectly as the film is an entertainer.

“Matinee is a word that has been synonymous with entertainment since its inception. As a director, I aim to deliver good cinema to the audience. An entertainer should have elements of laughter, fear, sentiments, and love, which provide a fulfilling experience,” explains Manohar as he speaks ahead of the film’s release on April 5. “When I was conceptualising this film, I felt that Matinee was the perfect title. While it may not directly relate to the story, I wanted to break away from the conventional title and offer something fresh while giving justice to it. Audiences will understand the relevance of the title when they watch the film.”

Having previously worked with directors like Ram Gopal Varma and Puri Jagannadh on projects like Kavacha, Killing Veerappan, and Trivikrama, Manohar who has written this film in the horror genre, also explores, themes of love and friendship. “My own experiences have influenced the core idea of this film. I believe that the fear lurking within us, which surfaces in certain situations, can be terrifying. The fear of loss, in particular, is something I’ve delved into. However, at its core, Matinee is a total entertainer, specially designed for a multiplex audience.”