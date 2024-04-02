'Dasavarenya Sri Vijayadasaru' gets release date

Madhusudhan Havaldar's upcoming directorial, Dasavarenya Sri Vijayadasaru, is all set to hit screens on April 12. The makers announced the film's release date recently, after a screening of the songs. Joshi, who has previously portrayed Sri Vijayadasaru, will now be rendering a comprehensive depiction of the iconic saint, Dasavarenya Sri Vijayadasaru.

Highlighting the significance of such films, Joshi noted the sparse focus on Dasa Parampare in Kannada film history and mentions that Raichur district boasts over 60 eminent Hari Dasa saints, each with substantial contributions.

SPJ Movies, who has previously presented Sri Jagannath Dasaru and Sri Prasanna Venkatadasaru, will now be presenting Dasavarenya Sri Vijayadasaru. The film is bankrolled by Trivikrama Joshi, his third venture in this genre. Director Madhusudhan Havaldar emphasizes that the film’s focus is on the Bhakti Movement, aiming to inspire viewers towards virtuous deeds. "We also have, Sri Jagannatha Dasaru Part II in the pipeline, which is scheduled to hit theatres in November," he mentions.

The film has Srilata portraying Vijayadasa’s wife Aralamma, alongside Prabhanjan Deshpande and Vijayananda Naik in pivotal roles. The film's music is composed by Vijay Krishna, while JM Prahlad has penned the screenplay and dialogues.