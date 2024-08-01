Kishore embraces unique roles, new projects, blending passion, purpose

Kishore, a multifaceted personality in the South Indian industry, brings a distinct calibre to each of his screen appearances. The actor regardless of screen time, considers it as an opportunity to add value to the character and elevate the film. A versatile artist, Kishore also distinguishes himself by not limiting his roles to star-centric vehicles, as seen in his enthusiasm for working in newcomers’ films like the one in upcoming Sathyanath’s directorial debut, Kabandha. The fim starring Prasad Vasisht, featuring Kishore, along with Avinash in key roles is set to release on August 9.

“A few of us, myself included, consider ourselves as ‘bridge’ actors,” Kishore explains. “We engage audiences with mainstream commercial entertainers and manage to guide those filmgoers who like to watch us towards films made by newcomers. Everyone starts as a fresher in this industry; what matters is the intent behind our work. Failures don’t affect actors like us, it has to do with commercial heroes, who may hesitate to work with inexperienced directors. We can take that risk. We’re like midfielders, setting up the game for everyone; each has their role cut out.”

“It’s rare for an actor to authentically portray their off-screen persona on screen, but Kishore’s role as a farmer in Kabandha resonates deeply with his real-life passion for agriculture,” Kishore shares. “Farming is a personal joy for me, and now I have the opportunity to explore it on screen.” Kabandha explores psychological horror through the story of a young boy haunted by disturbing visions, encapsulating the film’s message of overcoming entanglements. According to the team, Kishore’s role holds special significance as it marks the first time in his 20-year career portraying such a character. “It feels gratifying to align my beliefs with my acting career and use cinema as a platform to express my passion for farming.”