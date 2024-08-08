Afzal ropes in Kushi Kothari and Navya Poojari for new film 'Hosathara'

Journalist-turned-actor Afzal is set to take on a new avatar as a director with 'Hosathara', currently under production. The director doubles up as an actor for the film, which also has a story and screenplay penned by him. The talkie portions of the film have already been wrapped up, and it will soon resume its schedule for action sequences and songs.

Meanwhile, the actor-director has revealed that Kushi Kothari and Navya Poojari have been cast as the female leads for the film. Kushi, known for her roles in Nanna Marichikka and Vidhi, and a supporting role in Chef Chidambara, marks her third venture with Hosathara. Also part of 'Hosathara' is Navya Poojari, the star of the SriiMurali film Bagheera.

Produced under the banner of Jai Vijay Productions, 'Hosathara' is billed as a film with a blend of love, suspense, thriller, and comedy elements. Raju Emmiganuru is handling the compositions, while Anthony Piano works on the background score. The action sequences by Ultimate Shivu have cinematography by Rajeev Ganeshan. JHJ Studios (America) is taking care of the film’s visual effects.