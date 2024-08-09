Yash and Geethu Mohandas start filming for 'Toxic' in Bengaluru

Kannada star Yash’s new film Toxic went on floors on Thursday in Bengaluru. Said to be a big-scale action-thriller set across multiple continents, the film is directed by Malayalam actor-turned-filmmaker Geetu Mohandas.

Venkat Narayan Konandki’s KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations are jointly producing the film, which is planned to be released in multiple languages.

Toxic has Geetu’s husband Rajeev Ravi as the cinematographer. While speculations are rife about the film comprising an ensemble cast including actors like Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Kiara Advani, the makers are yet to officially confirm it.

Toxic is Yash’s next after the massive success of the KGF franchise. Geetu, who made her directorial debut with the National-award winning Liar’s Dice (2013), last made Moothon (2019) with Nivin Pauly and Roshan Mathew.