Harish Seenappa makes his silver screen debut with 'Credit Kumara'

After working for more than a decade as a film journalist, Harish Seenappa is ready to make his mark on the silver screen. He will star as the lead in the upcoming film Credit Kumara. The launch event for the debutant's film was a grand affair, with the muhurat ceremony attended by actor Dhruva Sarja, director S Mahendar, producer Uday Mehta, actor Pramod, celebrity gym trainer Panipuri Kitti, among others.

Dhruva Sarja, who handled the clapboard for the film, wished Harish the best and expressed hopes for a successful cinematic journey.

Director S Mahendar shared his enthusiasm, stating, “There is a positive energy around the film. The title Credit Kumara is excellent. Prajwal SP has worked with me before and is a sensible technician. Harish is someone I have known for a long time, and I am confident this film will be a success.”

Actor Pramod praised both the director and the debutant actor, saying, “Director Prajwal is a dedicated worker, and Harish is my friend. I hope the film turns out well.”

Credit Kumara tells the story of a cab driver struggling with debt. Harish Seenappa stars in the title role, while Payal Chengappa, known for her work in short films, makes her debut as the female lead. She plays Bhoomi, a middle-class beautician, and is excited to make a mark as a leading lady. This film also marks Muttuigi Vagish's first production venture.

“I registered the banner two months ago, waiting for the right project. Credit Kumara came along with excellent content, and I am confident it will succeed,” he shared.