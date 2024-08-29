'Dollars Pete' to hit theatres in September 6

The plot revolves around a surprising mishap where Rs 13 crore, mistakenly transferred by a bank manager from Tamil Nadu, ends up in 100 different bank accounts

Mohan N Muninarayanappa is among the fresh wave of filmmakers stepping into the Kannada film industry. Having worked as an assistant director on films like Murphy and Madagaja, the director is now set to mark his debut with Dollars Pete, which is scheduled for release on September 6.

Dollars Pete is billed as a thriller and is based on a true incident. The plot revolves around a surprising mishap where Rs 13 crore, mistakenly transferred by a bank manager from Tamil Nadu, ends up in 100 different bank accounts. The film features an impressive cast, including Soumya Jagan Murthy, wife of Lucia Pawan, Metro Saga fame Aakarsh Kamala, Venkat Raj, and Kushals in lead roles.

Dia star Pruthvi Ambaar also makes a special appearance, with additional performances by Duttu Bankar, Kaushik, Raghu Ramakoppa, Honnavalli Krishna, and Drama Juniors’ Mahendra. Dollars Pete was filmed in and around Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

The film's technical team includes music by Sooraj Jois, cinematography by Anand Sundaresh, and editing by Mahesh Togatta. Action sequences are skillfully choreographed by Arjun Raj and Narasimha, while the screenplay is co-written by Ramesh S and Manohar Produced by Pooja TY under the Pentrix Entertainment banner.