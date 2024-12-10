Auto Nagaraj to make lead role debut with Ee Paada Punya Paada
After the critically acclaimed Daari Yavudayya Vaikunthakke, director Siddu Poornachandra is back with another socially impactful venture, Ee Paada Punya Paada. Taking on multiple roles, Siddu has not only directed the film but also crafted its story, screenplay, and dialogues.
The film’s first poster was recently unveiled by Srimurali, who extended his heartfelt wishes to the team. “Encouraging newcomers and promoting films with meaningful messages is essential,” said Srimurali, applauding the film’s intent and theme.
At its core, Ee Paada Punya Paada seeks to address the dearth of socially conscious cinema by presenting a story with a profound message. The film stars Auto Nagaraj in his debut lead role. A seasoned promotional strategist with 18 years of experience in the Kannada film industry, Nagaraj now steps into the limelight as an actor. Joining him is an ensemble cast including Rashmi, Chaitra, Prameela Subramanya, Manoj, Harish Kunduru, Baby Riddi, Pavitra, Balaraj Wadi, Rohini, Shankar Bhat, Preethi, and Meese Murthy.
The film’s narrative centres around the life of an elephantiasis patient, offering a unique perspective that explores the emotional and psychological struggles that often accompany physical ailments. Director Siddu shares, “The story delves deep into the mental battles that overshadow physical pain. It highlights how love, care, and comfort can transform the lives of those battling illnesses. Resilience and patience are at the heart of this tale.”
Siddu meticulously researched the subject for years to authentically depict the challenges faced by individuals dealing with chronic illnesses. The result is a heartfelt story that aims to resonate with audiences while promoting empathy and awareness.
With music and background score composed by Ananth Aryan, art direction by Basavaraj Achar, costumes by Nagarathna KH, and sound design by Sriram, Ee Paada Punya Paada is a technically polished effort. The film has been granted a U certificate by the censor board and is gearing up to compete in several film festivals.