Auto Nagaraj to make lead role debut with Ee Paada Punya Paada

After the critically acclaimed Daari Yavudayya Vaikunthakke, director Siddu Poornachandra is back with another socially impactful venture, Ee Paada Punya Paada. Taking on multiple roles, Siddu has not only directed the film but also crafted its story, screenplay, and dialogues.

The film’s first poster was recently unveiled by Srimurali, who extended his heartfelt wishes to the team. “Encouraging newcomers and promoting films with meaningful messages is essential,” said Srimurali, applauding the film’s intent and theme.

At its core, Ee Paada Punya Paada seeks to address the dearth of socially conscious cinema by presenting a story with a profound message. The film stars Auto Nagaraj in his debut lead role. A seasoned promotional strategist with 18 years of experience in the Kannada film industry, Nagaraj now steps into the limelight as an actor. Joining him is an ensemble cast including Rashmi, Chaitra, Prameela Subramanya, Manoj, Harish Kunduru, Baby Riddi, Pavitra, Balaraj Wadi, Rohini, Shankar Bhat, Preethi, and Meese Murthy.