'Varnavedam' is a colour-driven storyline: Srinivas Thimmaiah

Varnavedam is the latest film directed by Srinivas Thimmaiah, who is known for 2020's Nannu Maththu Gunda. The film’s title song was recently shot at the newly established Bangalore Film City, a state-of-the-art studio owned by Mohamed Ghaus.

“This is my directorial project after Naanu Matthu Gunda (2020),” said Srinivas Thimmaiah, reflecting on his return to filmmaking. The film is produced under the banner of Srinivas Thimmaiah Film Factory by Chandrashekhar, Vishwanath, Shaiju, and Rajesh. Notably, Varnavedam is the first film to be shot at the aforesaid studio.

The film features Nairuthya and Pratiksha in the lead roles. Both actors perform in the title song, which is choreographed by Moin Master. The music for the song is composed by Gagan Bhaderia, while Rajat Hegde and Tanusha sung it. The lyrics for the song 'Varnave Varnave' are written by Pratap Bhat.

With only two songs and one adventure scene left to shoot, Varnavedam is nearing completion. The film explores the theme of colour and introduces the intriguing concept of a "Colour Mafia."

Nairuthya, who is stepping into the lead role for the first time, shared, “Though I come from a theatre background, this is my debut film as a hero. My character, Vedant, is a musician in the story.”

Debutant Pratiksha, a Mangaluru native, stated, "My character, Varna, plays a key role in the film’s colour-driven storyline.”