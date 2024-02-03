Surya Vasishta, Shruthi Hariharan’s 'Saramsha' gets release date

Surya Vasishta, who started his career as an assistant director in films like Tamassu, Lucia, U-Turn, Badmash, Gantumoote, and Shivaji Surathkal, is set to mark his directorial debut with Saramsha. The film will hit screens on February 15. Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled a song from the film. Hemanth M Rao, the director of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, graced the event and released the trailer. He further commended its quality and extended best wishes to the team.

Saramsha is billed to be an emotional drama, and the trailer reveals the distinct significance of each character. Director Surya Vasishtha breathes life into a key character, while Deepak Subramanya, as Tejaswai, presents a distinctive on-screen persona. Shruti Hariharan plays Mayavi, while Shweta Gupta plays a book publisher passionate about the Kannada language. Saramsha is produced by Ravi Kashyap and RK Nallam under Vibha Kashyap Productions and Clap Board Production. The film will feature a background score by Aparajith along with Surya Vasishta. Udit Haritas has handled the music direction and Pradeep Naik is the editor. The film also features Asif Kshatriya, Ravi Bhatt, Ram Manjunath, Satish Kumar, and Prithvi Banavasi.